A new place for breakfast and lunch opens in Elloree

The Knee High Nook is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new breakfast and lunch place called the Knee High Nook opened in Elloree on Saturday.

“I met the people that are in the process of redeveloping Elloree and that kind of stuff and just felt the buzz and felt like I was kind of called to it," said owner Chris Waters.

Waters also owns a restaurant in Santee called The Breakfast Nook. He says patrons from Elloree have told him about the need for more dining options.

“People from Elloree come in there all the time and that’s something we always heard, always heard," said Waters.

Ryn Brown has lived in Elloree her entire life and says for a long time, food options in town have been limited.

She's already a regular at the restaurant.

“This will be our third time within the week, coming to eat," said Brown.

She says she's excited for a wave of change coming to the town of Elloree and is embracing it.

“We’ve enjoyed it, I know they’ve been doing the food truck Friday’s so we’ve enjoyed that also so just something new to liven it back up," said Brown.

According to Mayor Mike Fanning, this is the first restaurant of more to come to Cleveland Street. He says soon another restaurant will have a presence in town serving pizza, pasta and wings.

The Elloree Development group along with the business association to bring new life to downtown Elloree, making it a place where people can eat and shop.

“They are developing properties that have been closed for a long time so there is a lot of activity that is going on with a lot of expectations for the future," said Fanning.