12-year-old charged in connection with shooting death of Sumter 13-year-old

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Flamingo Road,

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — A 13-year-old is dead an a 12-year-old is facing charges after a weekend shooting in Sumter.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Flamingo Road, according to Sumter Police.

Officers say they got a call at 12:08 p.m. that the incident happened. When they arrived they found 13-year-old Akeem Pugh with a gunshot wound near an unused parked car. Officers began giving him first aid and Pugh was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he was found dead.

Officers say a 12-year-old who was with him has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. A 17-year-old is charged with accessory before the fact.

Officials have not yet said what they think led up to the shooting. The names of the juveniles facing charges have not been released because of their ages. They are both being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.