The Assembly Street Railroad Project could begin this summer. Here's what you need to know

Federal, state and local funds will pay for the estimated $250 million project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal, state, and local politicians are working together to jumpstart a project to alleviate a decades long headache for many drivers in Columbia.

The project would create flyovers or overpasses on Rosewood Drive, Assembly Street and Huger street.

State Rep. Kirkman Finlay (R-Richland County), a member of the House budget writing committee, is asking for $35 million in the state budget to fund the project.

"We have got to get it to the point where people can traverse the city without being worried about getting stopped indefinitely," Finlay said.

According to Finlay, the City of Columbia and Richland County are planning to add $15 million. The combined $50 million would be matched by the federal government up to $250 million, which is the estimated cost of the project.

With an unprecedented pot of money, City Council Member Joe Taylor said it is a once-in-a-century opportunity.

"If we don't address it now, we will be dealing with it for decades more to come,” said Taylor.

On Monday, federal, state, and local officials held a press conference to update the public on the project.

“We want to bring attention to this project because it is transformational," Finlay said.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland County) said less traffic and safety concerns means more growth for the city and beyond.

"You can't have a vibrant downtown if people are always constricted by these trains," Harpootlian said.

Taylor added the project is about more than alleviating traffic.

"This is the chance to improve public safety, this is a chance to improve commerce, this is the chance to bring our city together," Taylor said.

#HAPPENINGNOW: State and local leaders are holding a press conference to give an update on the Assembly Street railroad separation project. The project is estimated to cost $250 million and will take 5-7 years. I’m live at 6 @WLTX with the details. pic.twitter.com/tj30p8cMFN — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) May 2, 2022

According to Finlay, right of way acquisition could start as soon as July.

The project is expected to take five to seven years to complete. No start date has been set.

Columbia City Council will vote Tuesday to approve $100,000 in funds for a third-party grant writer. Mayor Rickenmann said this will allow the city to apply for four federal grants to further fund the project.

Columbia resident Sterling Epps gets stuck behind the Assembly Street train every day.

"It actually is the worst times I get stuck behind the train because it's either going to lunch or going home, and those are the times that you’re trying to move the fastest throughout the day," Epps said.

Epps said he dreams of a world without it.