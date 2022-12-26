Person found dead in aftermath of Aiken County house fire

Fire crews were able to put out the flames but found the victim dead in a back bedroom.

WAGENER, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and state medical examiners are working to identify a person found dead after a house fire in the Wagener area of Aiken County on Monday.

According to Coroner Darryl Ables, fire crews first responded to a home in the 7000 block of Wagener Road around 1:20 a.m. and were told there was a person who was still inside.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames but found the victim dead in a back bedroom.

Due to burns, the victim has not yet been positively identified, a process which will need to continue as part of an autopsy scheduled for Thursday in Newberry County.