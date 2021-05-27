SC babies born on May 29 eligible for $529 college grant

Families expecting a new baby this weekend may be able to receive a privately-funded $529 grant for their child’s college savings.

South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan is celebrating National 5-2-9 Day on May 29th with its popular PalmettoBaby Grant Program. This grant provides $529 for the child's college savings.

Families expecting a new baby this weekend may be able to receive a privately-funded $529 grant for their child’s college savings.

To receive the PalmettoBaby grant, parents of babies born on May 29 must complete the grant application and open a Future Scholar account by August 31, 2021.

Visit FutureScholar.com to learn more about the PalmettoBaby Grant Program and its eligibility guidelines.