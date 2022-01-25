Baby girl surrendered safely at Lexington hospital under Daniel's Law

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said the child was taken to the hospital on January 21.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A baby girl is now in protective custody after officials say she was surrendered safely at Lexington Medical Center under Daniel's Law.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said the child was taken to the hospital on January 21. The baby girl weigh 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

DSS then took custody of the child and placed her at a licensed foster home.

Daniel's Law, known also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, is named for an infant who survived after being buried in a landfill after his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital.

Under this law, a person can surrender a baby up to 60 days old at a designated location with no ramifications. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe and legal option for abandonment in the state of South Carolina.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on March 9, 2022 at 9:30 am at the Lexington County Judicial Center located at 205 East Main Street in Lexington. For more information on the hearing, please contact the Lexington County DSS office at (803) 785- 7333 or the Lexington County Clerk of Court office at 843-958-4400.