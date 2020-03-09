According to the coroner the 69-year-old man was trying to herd a horse when the accident happened.

BARNWELL, S.C. — One man is dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Barnwell County coroner, Jesus Escupite, age 69, of Williston died at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries received in an ATV incident on the 1600 Black of Blacks Drive.

The accident happened around 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1.

The coroner's office says Initial indications are that Escupites was attempting to use the ATV to herd a horse when the incident occurred.

Escupite was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later did.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Barnwell County Coroner's Office are investigating.