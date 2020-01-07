Two arrested for trying to damage monument at SC State House, agents say

Officers say the two used an incendiary device at the base of the Ben Tillman statue, a controversial marker at the capitol.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State agents have arrested two people who they say tried to damage a controversial state monument on the grounds of the South Carolina State House.

Officers say the incident involved the Ben Tillman statue, which groups have been calling for to come down for years, and have increased those pleas in recent weeks.

Officers say around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, Bureau of Protective Services officers found what they said was an incendiary device at the foot of the statue that was burning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's bomb squad was called to the scene, and ultimately, no damage was done to the monument.

SLED said they determined the substance used was thermite, highly flammable substance. the investigation led officers to arrested a 19-year-old woman and 36-year-old man. They're charged with arson.

“We are thankful no one was injured in the act of this crime,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I appreciate the great teamwork between SLED and SCDPS in making the arrests in this case.”

“Fortunately, this incident occurred over night when there were no visitors to State House grounds at that time; however, the material used could have posed a serious danger to our officers,” said BPS Chief Matthew Calhoun.

Tillman, known as "Pitchfork Ben," was a former South Carolina governor and U.S. Senator in the late 1800s and early 1900s. He was known for advocating lynching and support of white supremacist policies.