South Carolina’s only statewide Women’s Business Center at an HBCU to receive $2 Million grant

The grant will help Benedict College's Women’s Business Center empower entrepreneurs from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Women's Business Center (WBC) is one of 43 organizations nationwide selected to receive a significant grant award from the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

The award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency was announced by Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House “Investing in America: Small Business” event on August 4. The $2 million that is part of the Biden Administration’s Capital Readiness Program (CRP).

Over the next four years, the WBC says it will implement initiatives designed to address the unique needs of socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in South Carolina.

The WBC aims to level the playing field by providing accessible and flexible technical assistance services, ensuring that all entrepreneurs have the necessary tools to succeed.

The program will offer both virtual and in-person resources, including agnostic and retail-specific accelerator programs, mentoring, consultation services, and networking events tailored to the diverse needs of the participants.