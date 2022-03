Sheriff says the body was found and believed to have been dead for at least two months

SALUDA, S.C. — A body was found in Saluda according to Saluda Sheriff Josh Price.

According to Price the body was found inside of an old abandoned camper behind Star Motors in Saluda.

The person, according to deputies has been dead for at least two months.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The case is still under investigation.