Body of missing Lake Murray boater found, sheriff's office says

Authorities had been looking for Neil Grantham since Oct. 26 after he left home and allegedly took his boat out onto the lake early one morning.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have made a heartbreaking discovery in the weeks-long search for a missing boater on one of the region's most well-known lakes.

On Saturday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, citing the coroner's office, reported that the body of David Grantham had been found nearly two weeks after he went missing on Lake Murray.

Grantham was reported missing to the sheriff's department on Oct. 26. Authorities said he had apparently left his home in the early morning hours and departed on his boat from Southside Marina - located along Highway 378 - onto the lake.

The search continued for many days with the help of South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers and aircraft leading up to Saturday's announcement.

While authorities haven't said where in the lake Grantham was found, the early days of the search focused on the areas of Spence Island and Eighteen Mile Creek - not far from where his boat had been found during the search.