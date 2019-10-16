COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Water customers in two neighborhoods under boil water advisories are being told that the water there is now clean and they no longer need to boil water before drinking or cooking.

Customers located along Trenholm Road, from Glenwood Rd to East Buchanan Dr, in Richland County, had been under a boil water advisory since a sinkhole opened up Monday, Oct. 14, on Trenholm, near the intersection of Beltline Blvd.

RELATED: Water main fixed, but portion of Trenholm Rd could remain closed for a few days

As of Wednesday morning, traffic was still being re-routed off the 4000 block Trenholm as road repairs continue.

A second boil water advisory has been repealed for customers at Devine St, from Kilbourne to Beltline Blvd.