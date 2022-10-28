A park opens in Calhoun county and many excited for a place for kids to play

Residents say there is limited recreation in the area, leaving many with no choice but to go to neighboring cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County.

Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church.

“Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it for the community, give us a chance to keep it in the community," said Reverend Harold Conyers of the Heyward Community Development Alliance.

“The plan was to get this park so we could help the youth in our area to have a safe place to come and just enjoy the beauty of nature," said Angie Nelson a board member of the church.

The group partnered with Calhoun County to bring the park to life. It's located minutes away from the church. Joan Gray is the secretary.

“It’s a blessing to the community to be able to come out whenever we want to, to the great outdoors so I’m very excited about the park being open," said Gray.

The park has a basketball court, tennis court, baseball field, horsehoe pit, a two acre pond, and a pavilion.

Residents say there is no limited recreation offered in the area, leaving them with no choice but to go to neighboring cities like Columbia or Cayce.

County officials say the park was primarily funded through grant funding and the penny sales tax.