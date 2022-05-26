Lake Edisto Park is now open to the public

The park offers a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind.

There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.

“This one of our first true dog parks in the county. Not our last, but one of our first and we’re trying to move ourselves forward into a place where we can be there for the citizens to recreate," said county administrator Harold Young.

All of it was made possible with $2.9 million from the capital project sales tax and state funding from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The park is a premier project by district 6 councilwoman Deloris Frazier in collaboration with State Senator Brad Hutto and the City of Orangeburg.

According to Young, this park is being opened in response to community residents expressing an interest in having more recreation options.

“This is us listening to the people. The people want more amenities, more things to do, and place to spend their time and so we’re giving them what they ask for," he said.

“It’s just a great day in Orangeburg County and I’m proud for the citizens to have another place to call home in Orangeburg County," he said.