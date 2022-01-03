Orangeburg Parks and Recreation making improvements to all 14 playgrounds

The upgrades are expected to be completed by May 15.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg Parks and Recreation is making improvements to all 14 of its playgrounds this spring.

Officials say improvements include replacing worn parts and swing seats, repainting benches, and installing and replacing fall material.

Elizabeth Dukes says she visits the parks frequently with her son and hopes these upgrades will make it feel safer.

“I always worry about him going down the slides and hurting himself, getting down the swings and hurting himself, just hurting himself in general," said Dukes.

The upgrades are being funded with capital money. Parks and recreation director Shaniqua Simmons says in a statement in part, “For many years, parks were thought of simply as places for sports, recreation, preservation of open space and social gatherings. The role of parks has become much greater as the scope and impact of parks increasingly influences quality of life, economic development, health and many other aspects of life," said Simmons.

Mayor Michael Butler says in a statement, “It is important that we take pride in our community and strive to offer the best services to the citizens of Orangeburg, “ Butler said, “The upgrades to our parks and playgrounds benefit all of our citizens and offer recreational opportunities for all ages. We want to showcase the beauty of Orangeburg and this is one way that we are able to do that.”

The upgrades are expected to be completed by May 15 and include the following:

Albergotti Playground:

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Sunnyside Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Replace historical signs - First School House Site

Moss Heights:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Landscaping replaced/edging done

Wooden structures pressure washed, and carpentry done and painted

Replace swing seats as needed

Ellis Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Adden Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Glover Street Playground:

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Peasley Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Duncan Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Boswell Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Maxy Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Replace historical signs - Rosa Parks (Maxy St. Playground)

Riggs Street Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace trash receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Jennings Court Playground:

Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Paint/replace receptacles

Replace worn panels/parts

Replace swing seats as needed

Summers Park:

Landscaping replaced/edging done

Wooden structures pressure washed, and carpentry done and painted

Repair broken bridge

Replenish natural trail with pecan hulls

Peacan Terrace: