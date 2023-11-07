Driver who crashed into Columbia Popeyes restaurant had medical event, police say

The incident happened at the Popeyes in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a driver whose car crashed into the front of a Popeyes fast food restaurant a medical event before the crash.

Police said Tuesday the woman had a health event, but did not clarify beyond that. No one was injured in the crash.

The incident happened at the Popeyes in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road, which is near the Walmart shopping center complex.

Pictures taken by the Columbia Fire Department from the scene showed a white sedan had plowed through the front of the chicken restaurant, smashing glass and knocking over tables.