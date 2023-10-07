Car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Columbia

Pictures taken by the Columbia Fire Department from the scene show a white sedan plowed through the front of the chicken restaurant.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A car went right through the front of a fast-food restaurant in Columbia Monday, sending glass shattering but leading to no injures.

The incident happened at the Popeyes in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road, which is near the Walmart shopping center complex.

Pictures taken by the Columbia Fire Department from the scene show a white sedan plowed through the front of the chicken restaurant, smashing glass and knocking over tables.

While it caused a lot of damage, there were no reported injuries.