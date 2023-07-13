'We are at peace' | Family of man killed by SC inmate who was released early glad he's back behind bars

Jeriod Price was arrested in New York months after the State Supreme Court ordered him back to prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man murdered by a South Carolina convict who was released early is grateful that their son's killer is back behind bars. But they add that they want to see more done now that he's off the streets.

Lillie and Carl Smalls Sr., the parents of Carl Smalls Jr., spoke for the first time Thursday since their son's killer, 43-year-old Jeriod Price, was arrested in New York City this week. He'd been a fugitive since April after the South Carolina Supreme Court said he was incorrectly released early from prison.

Smalls Sr. said he was told by law enforcement of the arrest not long after authorities took Price into custody at an apartment in the Bronx.

"We got him, that was his first words, we got him," Carl Smalls Sr. said. "And then I went and told [Lillie]. And that just made our day."

Price was released from prison in March after serving only 19 years of a 35 years-to-life sentence for the murder of Carl Smalls Jr. at a Columbia nightclub in 2002.

At the end of last year, Price's lawyer, Todd Rutherford, and prosecutor Byron Gipson agreed to ask a judge to cut Price's sentence because he reported an escaped inmate serving a life sentence and kept two guards from serious injuries during attacks. That is the only way an inmate serving a sentence for murder can have that sentence reduced in South Carolina.

A judge sealed documents related to Price's early release in December after Circuit Judge Casey Manny, who is now retired, signed them.

But weeks after his March release, word of his early release reached South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Attorney General's Office raised objections about the process for his release. Small's family was also outraged and said the release was unfair.

The state filed a suit challenging the early release in court, and the case went to the State Supreme Court. The justices ruled 3-2 Price needed to go back to prison.

"I would say we are at peace now, but true peace will come after Price is returned back to South Carolina and we see what they do to him," Lillie Small said.

The Smalls family says the ordeal has shaken their faith in the criminal justice system. They've sent a letter to a state regulatory agency asking for sanctions for the key figures involved in his release. They also want Price to face additional prison time.

"We feel that he should receive more time for being a fugitive.," Lillie Smalls said. "It shouldn't be a slap on the back. He needs to receive more time added on to the 16 years that he still has to serve."