Jeroid Price, South Carolina killer released early, arrested in New York

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jeroid Price, the South Carolina inmate whose early release ignited controversy, has been arrested in New York.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Price was taken into custody by FBI agents and officers from the New York Police Department. The FBI and NYPD were acting of a tip that came from South Carolina authorities.

Once he's brought back to South Carolina, Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluaton Center in Columbia, where he wwill be until the prisons system determines which facility he will go to next.

Law enforcement had been searching for Price since April.

Price was considered a fugitive from justice after being released from prison in March 2023 after serving only 19 years of a 35 years-to-life sentence for the murder of Carl Smalls at a Columbia nightclub in 2002. Documents regarding Price's early release had been sealed in December after being signed by Circuit Judge Casey Manning, who's now retired.

After word of his early release reached South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the Attorney General's Office raised objections about the process for his release. Price's attorney had said the man was released for helping law enforcement on more than one occasion.

Small's family was also outraged, and said the release was unfair.

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed the records and issued an order calling for Price to be returned to prison to serve the remainder of his original sentence on April 26.

On June 7, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Price in the US District Court of South Carolina for the Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. The FBI warrant was in direct response to the SC Supreme Court's bench warrant issued in April.