Carolina Celebration of Liberty returns to First Baptist Church of Columbia

The Carolina Celebration of Liberty is the longest running event of its kind in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Celebration of Liberty, the longest running event of its kind in the state, returns to First Baptist Church of Columbia on June 27.

The patriotic program features the Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra from First Baptist, the 282nd Army Victory Band, and a cast of all ages.

A key part of each celebration is the honoring of veterans, as well as those presently serving.

News 19's J.R. Berry will be the Master of Ceremonies at this year's celebration.

Performances will be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

Tickets are free, but you need a ticket to enter.

You can get tickets online or at the ticket office on these dates:

Tuesday, June 1: 9 am – 3 pm

Monday, June 7: 9 am – 3 pm

Thursday, June 10: 9 am – 3 pm

Monday, June 14: 9 am – 3 pm

Thursday, June 17: 9 am – 3 pm

Monday, June 21: 9 am – 3 pm

Tuesday, June 22: 9 am – 3 pm

Wednesday, June 23: 9 am – 3 pm

Thursday, June 24: 9 am – 3 pm

For more information, call the ticket office at 803-217-3250.

If you can't make to a performance, you can catch the 34th Carolina Celebration of Liberty on television as follows: