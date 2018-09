Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are asking for help to identify two suspects in connection to a robbery at a local Walmart.

Police say one suspect stole a cash drawer from behind the counter as the other distracted an employee.

The incident occurred at the Walmart at 5556 Sunset Boulevard on July 29.

Anyone with information should contact the Lexington police at 803-951-4642.

© 2018 WLTX