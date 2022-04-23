'I like making things out of scrap': Cayce resident shares how he builds car for Kinetic Derby Day

The race is on April 23, 2022.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents across the Midlands are putting the finishing touches on their soap box derby cars for the West Columbia’s Kinetic Derby Day competition in April.

They're making sure these drivable, moveable contraptions can function properly for race day.

One of those locals, Martin Alexander from Cayce, has entered the competition every year it has existed, starting in 2018. He's won several times, too, twice with a 12-foot rocket.

"I thought, well, I've got a good thing going here, so the next year I put wings on the rocket and a tail fin and made it more like an airplane," Alexander said.

He likes making his derby cars out of scrap materials by welding and screwing pieces together. The goal is to find the right combination of pieces that helps make the car go faster, once in motion.

The City of West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day is Saturday, April 23, 2022! Now is the perfect time to start building... Posted by City of West Columbia, SC on Thursday, March 3, 2022

"When I'm going for walks or driving around, if I see something interesting in someone's trash, I'll pick it up and usually, eventually I'll make something out of it," Alexander said.

This year, the competition includes obstacles and ramps, so Alexander is still brainstorming his idea.

"My father ran a national soap box derby race up in Michigan for a few years way back when, and I never got to race because he was so busy organizing it," Alexander said. "He never helped me build a derby car, so I guess I'm making up for it now in my older age."

He knows he'll be ready with a winning car by race day.