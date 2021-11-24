Christmas pop ups bring holiday cheer to Columbia

Local businesses are getting into the holiday spirit, turning spaces into Christmas wonderlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians are stepping into a world of festive cheer as Christmas pop-ups appear in the Midlands.

With Christmas is a month away, many are choosing to sit under the lights and sip on some eggnog early. Starting on November 26th, Miracle Pop-up, a Christmas-themed pop-up venue will open its doors.

The Christmas pop up is located on Main Street in downtown Columbia, and the festive spirit can be felt from North Pole.

Manger Tyler Rothenburg says the aim is to bring "cheer and festivity" to the area. "All people from all walks of life can come and enjoy this shared space."

Rothenburg says the idea is to help people celebrate Christmas, especially after a Christmas in a pandemic. "This gives people a reason to get out, to share memories and create memories."

Over in Five Points, Publico has morphed into a Christmas wonderland.

Staff member Nicole Collett said there's a Christmas menu in addition to the regular menu. "We have specialty cocktails, specialty food items, we have gingerbread, Buddy the Elf's spaghetti."

Collett said the aim is to attract all demographics to the area. "It'll draw a bigger crowd to come into this area with their families and kind of change the clientele of Five Points."

David Fair, who lives in Five Points, said the Christmas vibe brings some cheer to the area.