Community mourns loss of Richland One employee, Benedict College alum killed during homecoming celebrations

Cin'Que Wilson worked at Hyatt Park Elementary School and Alcorn Middle School.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends of Benedict College alum Cin'Que Wilson are holding on to memories of him. Investigators say the 25-year-old died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations.

Marquisha Neal went to Benedict College with Wilson. She said they shared a special bond. "Just never forget about him, cause he wouldn't do it if it was the other way around. He would go hard for us, so we have to go hard for him."

Richland School District One confirmed on Monday that Wilson was an employee of the district, saying he worked as a behavior interventionist at Hyatt Park Elementary and was also the head football and track coach at Alcorn Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Weatherspoon released the following statement about Wilson and his involvement in the district.

“Richland One students and staff are mourning the sudden and tragic loss of a member of the Richland One family. Cin’Que Wilson was killed Saturday night (October 29) when he was hit by a vehicle. Mr. Wilson was a behavior interventionist in the R.E.S.E.T. Program at Hyatt Park Elementary School. He also served as the head football coach and head track coach at Alcorn Middle School. Mr. Wilson began working in Richland One in February 2022, and he touched many students’ lives during his tenure in the district. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Officials said Wilson was attempting to cross Bluff Road, near Abbott Road, when he was struck on Saturday night by a 22-year-old driver, and he died on the scene.

News 19 contacted South Carolina Highway Patrol about the investigation. State Troopers say they are not looking for a suspect as they already know who was driving the vehicle that killed Wilson. The agency also said it will not be releasing the driver's identity at this time.

News 19 also asked about potential charges against the driver. As of Monday, Troopers could not confirm if or when charges could be filed.

In the meantime, Neal said she's remembering the good about Wilson.