COLUMBIA, S.C. —

The City of Columbia has broken ground on the Exxon Parking lot revitalization project in the heart of Five Points.

This beautification project will include a new surface Parking lot, landscaping and new lighting features.

The project began on Monday, May 4, 2020 and is expected to be completed by August 2020, weather permitting. The concrete surface lot will also have several sustainable features including two solar-powered pay stations and rubber mulch for stormwater runoff control.

“In addition to the new murals and alleyway improvements we are excited to see the Exxon Parking Lot revitalization beginning," said Kelsey Hennighan, Five Points Association executive director. We couldn’t be more thankful for continued collaboration with the city for the constant evolution of Columbia’s original village neighborhood.”

Residents and patrons of Five Points can expect increased noise, traffic and dust while construction is being completed. The parking deck at 2221 Devine St. will be offered as complimentary, alternative parking while construction activities of the Exxon Parking lot are underway.

“Parking Services is very excited about the Exxon Surface Lot Beautification Project," said Elle Matney, parking director. We are committed to making a powerful first and last impression for both our local community members and visitors and know this improved surface lot will provide much needed parking for the Five Points Community,”

While COVID-19 is still a public health concern, City employees are practicing social distancing protocols. Employees are provided proper personal protective equipment to include face masks and gloves. The City asks that all visitors of Five Points practice social distancing at all times, to include anytime they are near the construction zone.

For project updates, follow the City of Columbia Public Works Department on Facebook and Twitter using #ExxonParkingLot and #fivepointssc.