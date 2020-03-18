COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia declared a cufew to go in effect on Wednesday March 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision by the council came around an hour after health officials announced a new case of COVID-19 was found in Richland County. The city said their goal is to stop people from gathering in large groups.

The curfew will restrict both travel and public gatherings during the hours of 11:00 p.m. until 6 a.m.

“Officers are going to start by issuing verbal warnings for the next couple of days just to educate the public about the curfew being in effect," Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said.

But there are some exceptions to the curfew, here's who we know are exempt:

People going to work, conducting work - If you're headed to work in the overnight hours, you're fine, whether it's at a grocery store, gas station, plant or wherever else that may be. It's possible you may be asked by an officer where you're headed, but if you have a valid excuse, that is fine.

- If you're headed to work in the overnight hours, you're fine, whether it's at a grocery store, gas station, plant or wherever else that may be. It's possible you may be asked by an officer where you're headed, but if you have a valid excuse, that is fine. People seeking medical treatment - If someone is having a medical emergency in the middle of the night, or is driving to an early morning treatment in another city or state at those hours, that will also be permitted.

- If someone is having a medical emergency in the middle of the night, or is driving to an early morning treatment in another city or state at those hours, that will also be permitted. Public safety emergency - If there is a public safety emergency at a home, including violent crimes, fire, etc. people fleeing those situations will not have to worry.

- If there is a public safety emergency at a home, including violent crimes, fire, etc. people fleeing those situations will not have to worry. Traveling through from another town - For people traveling through who are unaware of the ordinance, they can travel as normal. Again, they may be stopped briefly, but they should be able to continue.

Kelly said if you are going to work in the overnight hours, that's OK. This includes people working for delivery and trucking services. It also includes if you take a ride-share to and from work.

“Officers are going to ask why you are out that time of night and if you are taking a ride-share home that’s perfectly OK," Kelly said. "We don’t want social gatherings, if you and your friends feel like you want to go to a city park after 11 o'clock tonight to get together and hang out, that’s probably going to get you an interaction with a Columbia police officer. We just want people to be safe.”

The curfew could be lifted at any time by the mayor and the council but would automatically expire after 61 days.

Columbia hasn't used a citywide curfew since the flood of October 2015.