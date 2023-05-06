Clarendon County School District finalizes budget and discusses Inspector General investigation

The school board approved a $46 million budget with no millage increases, and sought legal advice for the State Inspector General's investigation into the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANNING, S.C. — In a Monday night meeting in the Manning High School lecture hall, the board sat together and voted to approve the upcoming fiscal year budget which included state-mandated pay raises for employees.

The Clarendon County school board has faced a lot of new challenges this year with consolidation and putting together a budget for one new district but board member, Arthur Moyd says he and his colleagues are ready to face whatever challenges come their way.

"We're just looking forward to continuing the progress," Moyd said.

The district board also went into executive session to further discuss details of the State Inspector General's investigation.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the investigation two months ago.

The report will look at the finances and decision-making from the district all the way back to 2018.

Despite the investigation, board member, Moyd says he is not worried about the auditing at all.

"That's why it's important that we work together to do a good job and keep everything above the table, so that's why I'm confident that everything will work out fine," Moyd explained.