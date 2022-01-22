Coroner investigating after suspected unattended cooking fire at Columbia apartment

Fire crews found heavy smoke inside and carried out an unresponsive male patient.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say unattended cooking is likely to blame for a fire that broke out at an apartment on Thursday where one person was found unresponsive.

The department said its third shift firefighters responded to a call to Windover Road and initially found light smoke coming from an apartment there. However, when they entered the apartment, they found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen. They also found an unresponsive male patient inside who had to be carried out.

Authorities didn't provide additional information about the patient but confirmed the Richland County Coroner's Office had been called out and was now involved in the investigation.