Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation

Columbia Fire crews were called to the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church.

Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated. However, Jenkins said that because the fire was at a church, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is now involved along with the Richland County Fire Marshal. He said that this is standard procedure regardless of whether a fire is considered suspicious.

Officials say there were no injuries in the fire and there were no congregants inside the church at the time of the fire. The church, however, did have services earlier in the day.

Photos from the scene show multiple trucks and several firefighters responding and some smoke still visible.