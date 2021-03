Help us find 71 y/o Johnny Thompson. Last seen at a retirement home at the 800 block of Duke Ave. on 3/3. Caregivers report that he's required to take prescribed medicine. If you see Mr. Thompson, please call #ColumbiaPDSC 803-545-3500 @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/Dk4YaWjjDm