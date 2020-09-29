Columbia Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence to be held virtually

The annual event will be held virtually on October 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2020 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held virtually on Saturday, October 10.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and because of COVID-19, the city has decided to hold it's annual event virtually.

According to the City of Columbia, anyone who wishes to participate is asked to join the walk virtually as digital partners and domestic violence awareness ambassadors.

Anyone who registers will receive a free domestic violence awareness month kit, according to the event page. These kits are meant to help citizens bring awareness to their communities about domestic violence.

To register click here.