Columbia Police search for missing man not seen since before Christmas

His family reported him missing and said it's not normal for him to remain out-of-contact for this long - especially during the holidays.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help finding a man not seen in almost two weeks.

Police said 26-year-old Terrell Sims was last seen on Dec. 20 at a home on Ervin Street and was reported missing on Dec. 22. Now at the end of the month, Sims is still missing.