Local News

Wednesdays: Columbia Public Works hold open interviews for multiple vacancies

Here are some of the following positions that are currently available for open interviews on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia’s Public Works Department holds open interviews for available positions every Wednesday.

Here are some of the positions that are currently available for open interviews on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

  • Solid Waste (Maintenance Assistants and Equipment Operator Seniors (Class B CDL required)
  • Forestry & Beautification (Maintenance Assistants and Tree Trimmers)
  • Street Division (Equipment Operator Seniors (Class B CDL required) and Equipment Operator Leads (Class A CDL required)
  • Animal Services (Kennel Workers)

Visit Public Works at 2910 Colonial Drive, Columbia SC 29203 every Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am for open interviews.

