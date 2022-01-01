Columbia residents share wishes for 2022, hopes for the new year

'I'm just happy to be healthy, I'm happy to be with my family,' Columbia's Edie Jones said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The year 2021 certainly had its fair share of ups and downs, but now Columbia residents are looking forward to a new year, 2022.

Many are hoping for a fresh start.

"I'm just happy to be healthy, I'm happy to be with my family and I'm just excited about what 2020's going to bring," Columbia resident Edie Jones said.

"For better new beginnings, better starts," Cassie Coats, also of Columbia, said

And some dare to be adventurous and brave in the new year.

"I want to go to Charleston and hold a snake," said Rhett Seawright.

"I just want to spend time with my family and we're going to try to see all the waterfalls in Oconee County, which is a great place in South Carolina to explore," Columbia's Russ Seawright added.

Others are ready for the pandemic to be over.

"(I want) a better year actually. We've gone through a lot this past year and it's been really hard for a lot of folks, especially with losing family and friends," Elizabeth Delvalle said. "So, what we're hoping for is a better new year."

And some have aspirations for more in the future.

"Every year we create vision boards and last year's was just so phenomenal, so many things that we saw manifest from our vision board, so that's what we're doing this year," Jones said.

"My New Year's resolution is I don't want to slouch anymore, so I want to sit up straight and teach my body to stand up straight," Theresa Mott, Columbia visitor said.

"I'm just excited to be back with friends in Columbia. We both got to USC so we're really excited to get back to classes," student Presley Mohler said. "I have some scheduled study time now and then getting back into a workout routine."