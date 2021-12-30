Find Some Fun: Midlands New Year's Eve Celebrations

Looking for someplace to bring in the new year? Here are a few options around the Midlands.

New Year's Eve on the River: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. at Stone River, 121 Alexander Rd., West Columbia Tickets: $50 (Includes two drink ticks for beer or wine) Ring in 2022 on the banks of the Congaree River with a night of jazz, cigars and champagne. The event features live music, complementary champagne toast at midnight, and a mobile cigar bar.

Glitter & Gold New Year's Eve Party at Smoked: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Smoked, 1643 Main St., Columbia Tickets: $100 General Admission; $175 Couple. Included in your ticket is complimentary craft beer from Peak Drift Brewing and a selection of wines, specialty oysters, and other passed hors d'oeuvres all night long. Head outside to the heated & covered back patio for a champagne toast at midnight and the ball drop on a 85" projection screen.

New Year's Eve @ Liberty Tap Room: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., Liberty Tap Room, 828 Gervais St., Columbia. No Cover. Enjoy fun drink specials, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight + music from DJ Dave.

The Grand NYE Party: 9 a.m. - 2 a.m. The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St., Columbia Tickets: $40 General Admission; $70 Couple. General Admission includes admission to The Grand and battle of the DJ's, champagne toast at midnight and passed hors d'oeuvres. Cash bar will be available.

NYE Latino at Social Bar and Lounge: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., Social Bar and Lounge, 918 Gervais St., Columbia. Live Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia and more with y La Caravana, featuring Iliana Rose on keys.

New Year's Eve 2022- Dressed Up To Get Down: 10 p.m.-Until. The Senate Columbia and Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Tickets: $20 General Admission; $50 Fast Pass. The entire block will be open and one cover charge (at the door) gets you access to both Tin Roof & The Senate. Two stages feature Nick Hickman, Candela, and more. Enjoy three bars, complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and a balloon drop at The Senate and a confetti cannon at Tin Roof.

New Year’s Eve on the Lanes: noon - 2 pm; 2:30 - 4:30 pm; 5:30 - 7:30 pm; 9 pm - 1 am; Bowlero, 900 Axtell Dr., Cayce Tickets: Family Package: $35.99/person; Ball Drop Package: $47.99/person. Select a Family (daytime) or Ball Drop (evening) package and experience the party of the year on the lanes. Packages include: Unlimited bowling, shoes, signature menu, champagne or sparkling cider toast.

New Year's Eve Dance Party: 7pm-midnight, Bill's Music Shop & Pickin' Parlor, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. Tickets: $18 donation per person, $30 donation per couple. Dance to a DJ and Bob Strickland & Freestyle! Bring a dish or dessert to share and enjoy a non-alcoholic toast at midnight. Call or stop by to make your reservation. 803-796-6477.

New Year's Arcade 2021: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Transmission Arcade, 1712 Main St., Columbia. This limited-ticket event grants free arcade game play throughout the evening, multi-course meal, themed cocktail, champagne toast at midnight. 6 p.m. seatings available for dinner (8:30 p.m. SOLD OUT).

New Year's Eve on The FARM: 8 p.m. - midnight. THE FARM 1780, 1127 Corley Mill Rd. Lexington. Tickets: $125 per person includes a multi-course meal by Chef Scott Hall, live bluegrass music by Randy Lucas, beer, wine and champagne toast at midnight.