Famously Hot New Year is cancelled, but you can still enjoy the fireworks

The fireworks begin at midnight on New Year's Day. Mayor Benjamin says the display is funded by the City of Columbia and will be viewable all throughout downtown.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Even thought the "Famously Hot New Year's Eve" event is cancelled this year due to COVID concerns, you can still enjoy fireworks above the State House from afar.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in the interests of public health, the Famously Hot New Year celebration has been cancelled this year," said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. "Prayerfully, we’ll all continue do what we can to slow the spread of COVID19." 

While many are disappointed the annual event will not take place this year, one of the favorite parts of the evening will still go on. 

"To celebrate the beginning of the New Year and new beginnings, the city has decided to fund a full downtown fireworks display," Benjamin said. "Hopefully, the citizens will fully and safely partake in them.”

The fireworks begin at midnight. Famously Hot New Year officials say the display will be viewable all throughout downtown Columbia.

