Free cab rides available on New Year's Eve

Here's how you can get a free ride home, thanks to a couple of local companies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You had the best of intentions, but perhaps you imbibed a bit too much on New Year's Eve? Or maybe your ride did? Here's how you can get a free ride home, thanks to a couple of local companies.

KW Beverage and Checker Yellow Cab are partnering to once again offer free rides home on New Year's Eve.

Here's what you need to know.

Cabs will be stationed at the following locations for the subsidized cab rides on December 31, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Near the Fountain In Five Points

Near the Tin Roof in the Vista

Near the Grand on Main St

Near Stone River (West Columbia)

Private partygoers can also call 803-799-3311 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and also receive a free ride home up to $10.00.

Free rides are limited to the hours between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and the destination of the trip must be a residence or hotel within Richland and Lexington Counties.

Here are some tips for the customer to make the service more efficient: