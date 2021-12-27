Free cab rides available on New Year's Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You had the best of intentions, but perhaps you imbibed a bit too much on New Year's Eve? Or maybe your ride did? Here's how you can get a free ride home, thanks to a couple of local companies.
KW Beverage and Checker Yellow Cab are partnering to once again offer free rides home on New Year's Eve.
Here's what you need to know.
Cabs will be stationed at the following locations for the subsidized cab rides on December 31, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
- Near the Fountain In Five Points
- Near the Tin Roof in the Vista
- Near the Grand on Main St
- Near Stone River (West Columbia)
Private partygoers can also call 803-799-3311 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and also receive a free ride home up to $10.00.
Free rides are limited to the hours between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and the destination of the trip must be a residence or hotel within Richland and Lexington Counties.
Here are some tips for the customer to make the service more efficient:
- To take advantage of the program, you must call Checker Yellow Cab at 803-799-3311 prior to the ride or let the driver know you are a KW Beverage Alert Cab Rider.
- Be ready with the name of the bar, business location, or phone number of the place from which you are calling.
- Check the cab for all personal items prior to exiting. Drivers are independent contractors and generally go directly to the next available call on New Year’s Eve.
- Do not bring open containers into the cab.