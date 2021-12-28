Irmo firework stand inspections blasting off ahead of New Years Eve

For the past few weeks, fireworks stand owners and local and state fire marshals have been making sure everything is safe and ready for liftoff.

IRMO, S.C. — With New Year's Eve later this week, it's that time of year again for blasting off fireworks.

All the various permits and licensing to set up and run an operational firework stand can cost quite a bit of money too.

"Between permits, licenses and a single stand, it can get up around $1,000," said Billy Morgan, Irmo firework stand owner.

Morgan has been running his stand for the past 20 some years in this same lot in Irmo.

He sells fireworks in Irmo, North Columbia and White Rock.

"I’ve actually been in the city of Columbia before and once I had it on one side of the road and had to have a City of Columbia fire inspection, a state fire inspection and then I went across the road and it wasn’t in the City of Columbia and I didn’t have to have the City of Columbia inspection for it," Morgan said.

So, it’s important to know the rules, which differ based on the city or county you’re in. Morgan suggests calling your local fire marshal for more details on specific regulations.

In Irmo, from firework stand owners, fire marshals need proof of business permits, business licenses, tax IDs, a note of permission to be at that location, at least one fire extinguisher, signage of no smoking and no fireworks within 300 feet and a clear area to name a few requirements.

"Do not buy fireworks from the trunk of somebody’s car or the back of a pickup truck," Irmo fire chief Brian Haley said. "You don’t know if it’s five year old inventory that’s being thrown away, they could be stolen, they could be illegal fireworks, so that’s the first thing you need to do, is buy from a reputable dealer."