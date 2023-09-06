City of Columbia announces vacancies on boards and commissions

Applications to serve on the boards and commissions are due no later than September 30, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is accepting applications to fill several vacancies on the following boards and commissions.

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS (3 vacancies)

Term: 3 years

The Board of Zoning Appeals is a quasi-judicial board that makes decisions regarding zoning issues. Cases are posted and advertised in accordance with Chapter 17 of the City Code of Ordinances and with Title 30, Chapter 4 of the code of Laws of South Carolina.

CENTRAL MIDLANDS COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (1 vacancy)

Term: 3 years

The purpose of this council is to prepare studies and make recommendations on such matters as it deems appropriate; coordinate and promote cooperative programs and action with and among its members and other governmental and nongovernmental entities, including those of other states; study and make recommendations on matters affecting the public health, control, utilities, planning, development and such other matters as the common interest of the participating governments may dictate; and to provide continuing technical assistance and information to the member local governments and other agencies and individuals.

CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT (4 vacancies)

Term: 4 years

The purpose of the Citizens Advisory Committee is to make important recommendations for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA), and other federal grant programs as assigned. They advise the Mayor and Council on the needs of neighbor.

COLUMBIA HOUSING AUTHORITY (2 vacancies)

Term: 5 years

This board is responsible for the oversight of the Housing Authority and its Executive Director. The Housing Authority provides temporary, subsidized, safe, decent sanitary housing for eligible persons.

COLUMBIA PREPARES ADVISORY COMMITTEE (8 vacancies)

Term: 2 years

The purpose of the Columbia Prepares Advisory Committee is to provide increased transparency in the implementation of CDBG-MIT funds; inform the community at large and other stakeholders of mitigation projects and strategies; improve the community’s understanding of the importance of hazard mitigation activities and projects to the health and well-being of all residents; solicit and respond to public questions, comment and input on the City’s mitigation activities; serve as on on-going public forum to continuously inform Columbia’s CDBG-MIT project and programs.

COMMERCIAL REVOLVING LOAN FUND (2 vacancies: 1 for an attorney)

Term: 2 years

The City of Columbia is accepting applications for the Commercial Revolving Loan Review Board. Individuals applying for this board must be an Attorney. The purpose of this committee is to review and approve/disapprove applications for loans from the City of Columbia Commercial Revolving Loan Fund.

DESIGN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW COMMISSION (2 vacancies: 1 Community Representative and 1 Architect)

Term: 3 years

The purpose of the Design/Development Review Commission (DDRC) is to review and approve work proposed within the City's historic districts, urban design areas, and upon designated landmarks.

MIDLANDS AUTHORITY FOR CONVENTIONS, SPORTS, AND TOURISM (1 appointment)

Term: 6 years

The purpose of this commission is to plan, establish, equip, staff, operate, regulate, and protect public recreation and zoo facilities within the territory in the counties of Richland and Lexington contiguous to the Saluda River and the Congaree River from Highway I-26 on the north to the Granby Locks on the south; to sue and be sued in its own name; to make bylaws for the management and regulations of its affairs; to acquire real and personal property by gift, deed, easement, lease or otherwise; to mortgage, pledge, license, or lease its real personal property; to receive funds by loan, grant, donation, and appropriations and to make application therefore; and to establish and collect reasonable charges for the use, lease, or license of its facilities. The commission is responsible for the overall operation and maintenance of Riverbanks Zoo.

MIDLANDS HOUSING ALLIANCE (1 vacancy)

Term: 1 year

The primary goal of the Midlands Housing Alliance and Transitions, it homeless recovery center, is to move people from homelessness to permanent housing. Various strategies and types of housing are used to stabilize individuals living on the street and enroll them in services designed to stabilize their lives, increase their income, and help them secure permanent housing.

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE BOARD OF APPEALS (7 vacancies)

Term: 3 years

The Property Maintenance Board of Appeals (PMBoA) is a volunteer group established for the purpose of hearing appeals to decisions by the Housing Official or to a notice of violation of the International Property Maintenance Code.

SC MEMORIAL PARKS COMMISSION (3 vacancies)

Term: 3 years

The purpose of the SC Memorial Parks Commission is to oversee the Memorial Park which was created to serve as a memorial to those who served their country. It currently has monuments honoring the USS Columbia warship and those that served with her during WWII; the China-Burma-India Theater Veterans of WWII; causalities of the Pearl Harbor attack of December 7, 1941, who were from South Carolina; and the State Vietnam War Veterans.

