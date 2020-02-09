Columbia Water sets up payment plans for overdue customers

The six-month payment schedule is meant to help those who have fallen behind in their bill payments due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Water announced it is placing customers with past-due balances on a six-month payment schedule, meant to help those who have fallen behind in their bill payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For customers with a past-due balance, their current bill and their payment plan will be reflected in their October statement. Columbia Water encourages customers to pay their bill as normal if they can.

“We understand that many of our customers have faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Clint Shealy, Assistant City Manager over Columbia Water. “Our goal is to work with all customers to allow them time to pay off any past-due bills they may have. Hopefully this will benefit customers most in need."

Shealy also reminds customers about The Deborah Christie Customer Assistance Program (previously known as the ChangeUp Program). The program helps customers with financial needs help pay their past-due bills.

"For those who qualify, the program will pay for up to 75 percent of a water or sewer bill up to $500. Deborah was the long-time Community Development Director for the City who not only was dedicated to assisting citizens in need, but also designed innovative programs to do so including the Change-Up Program,” Shealy said.

Customers can visit www.columbiascwater.net/billing-assistance for more information or call Customer Care at 803-545-3300 to see if they qualify.

“In addition to these programs, there may be assistance available locally through the Salvation Army of Columbia and the Cooperative Ministry,” said Shealy. “The Salvation Army can be reached at 803-765-0260 and the Cooperative Ministry can be reached at 803-799-3853.”

Payment fees will continue to be waived for all customers, according to Columbia Water.