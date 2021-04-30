Community honors unclaimed veterans with funeral

Veterans who have passed away without loved ones to remember them were honored Friday with a funeral service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A community honored four unclaimed veterans on Friday morning by having a funeral service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

The American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders escorted the remains of the veterans to the cemetery at 11 a.m.

"Through the course of investigating their deaths, the Lexington County Coroner's Office determined these men either had no living relatives or their relatives were unable to provide funeral services," the Lexington County Coroner's Office said in a press release. "It is a great honor for us to be involved in ensuring that these veterans receive the posthumous respect earned through their service and sacrifice to our nation."

While some family members were in attendance, other people in the community came to the funeral to pay their respects.

Jean Williams sang at the funeral service on Friday. She says she's been doing that for more than seven years.

"Singing for these services, for our veterans, especially our veterans who, in many respects, have been forgotten, is the greatest honor of my life," said Williams.

Kathleen Tompkins came to the service from New York. Her brother, John Schaedel, was one of the veterans honored for his service. She described her oldest brother as a protector.

"He was very proud of the service in the military. The fact that they did this is really special because he also used to ride with my father on a motorcycle when he was really young, so he would have liked this," said Tompkins.

Marty Johnson helped coordinate the motorcycle escort with the Patriot Guard Riders. He said it was important for him to be there to pay his respects.

"We do it because we love our fellow military people, whatever branch they are," said Johnson. "We've got all the services covered in our group. And we've got people in our group that never served in the military. Everyone's welcome. No motorcycle necessary."

Ed Lundeen, with Lexington County Veteran Affairs, wanted to make sure he was at the funeral.