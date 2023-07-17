Community members react to deadly accident involving 6 teens

5 teenagers were injured, and one died from what the Richland County Coroner's office called a high-speed chase.

IRMO, S.C. — This weekend’s deadly crash that left a 16-year-old dead, and five others injured remains under investigation.

The death came after a police chase that ended in a crash into a pond in the Chestnut Hill community near Irmo.

Meanwhile, the Chestnut Hill community is still processing what unfolded Friday night into Saturday morning.

16-year-old Brandon Nunez of Irmo was the teen whose body was pulled from a pond near the neighborhood, according to officials.

We spoke with one woman on Facebook who said she knew some of the people involved. She called it a tragic situation but didn’t want to talk on camera out of respect for the families.

Resident David Wilson said he didn’t hear what happened but once he was informed, he only had thoughts and prayers for the families involved.

“I just pray that they are okay, and I'm sorry for their loss and with what happened,” said Wilson.

Another resident, Jessica Drennan, lives just feet away and said she didn’t hear anything either, but as a parent and teacher, it’s devastating to know it happened.

“We were very saddened to hear when we woke up Saturday morning about what had happened, Drennan said. "I'm grateful that the ones that did make it out were able to and so sad about the tragic passing of the young man. This is just very heartbreaking, and it's scary how quickly tragedy can happen.”