Cut gas line shuts down portion of Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A section of Broad River Road in Columbia is shut down Wednesday due to a cut gas line.

The Columbia Fire Department said the cut is along a section of Broad River between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road. That's just a few blocks away from where Broad River meets Interstate 20.

The fire department did not say what led up to the line being damaged. They added that it's expected to take considerable time to repair.

The fire department recommends drivers should take alternate routes for now.

This is a developing story. WLTX will post more updates when they become available.