Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - State troopers are searching for the person who struck and killed a person riding a bicycle in Lexington County and then left the scene.

The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday on Highway 321 in Gaston.

Officers say the vehicle involved is believed to be a Chevy that would have front end damage. Investigators say they're working to get a more detailed description to the public.

The identity of the driver of the bicycle has not been released by authorities.

Anyone who may have been in that area at the time or has any other information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

