Darius Rucker says 'I'm in' on Columbia concert to celebrate Gamecock national title

The Gamecock superfan and country star seems poised to perform on the USC campus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It seems South Carolina fans will get a free concert from Darius Rucker--at least if we're all reading his tweets correctly.

The country singing star and Gamecock superfan tweeted on Friday the idea that if the Gamecocks women's basketball team won a national championship, he'd do a show on the school's campus.

"Yeeeessssssss!!!!!," he wrote. "Let’s go @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley !! We got POY and COY. One more win and unsay [sic] we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?!"

Yeeeessssssss!!!!! Let’s go @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley !! We got POY and COY. One more win and unsay we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 2, 2022

The Horseshoe is the historic plaza in the heart of the university campus. Rucker played at the Colonial Life Arena in 2017 in the weeks after the football team reached a goal of winning at least six games.

So on Sunday night, as Rucker was tweeting his excitement over the team's 64-49 victory over UConn, he responded to a tweet involving USC Interim President Harris Pastides. Pastides was asked about the concert proposal and he said he wanted it.

Rucker retweeted the post and wrote, "I'm in. Sooner the better."

Rucker attended USC as a student. With some of his fellow students he formed the band "Hootie and the Blowfish," which became one of the biggest groups of the 1990s with their smash album "Cracked Rear View."

He eventually began a solo career and transitioned into country music. He's had 9 number one singles, including his cover of the song "Wagon Wheel."