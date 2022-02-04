Developers look to bring new life to old funeral home

Developers are turning the old Dunbar Funeral Home into apartments and a cafe or deli.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of developers in town are looking to bring new life to an old funeral home.

It's one of the oldest property's in Columbia, commonly remembered as the old Dunbar Funeral Home, the original WB Smith Whaley House on Gervais Street is being re-developed.

According to developers the historic home will retain it's history, while being updated into the 21st century.

It was built in the late 1890's, WB Smith Whaley lived in the home for several years, after he left it was used as a residential home, until in 1924 and then it became the Dunbar Funeral Home.

Chris Rogers, one of four partners in the development, says the 8000 square foot house will see apartments constructed on the second and third floor… with either a café, coffee shop or deli on the bottom.

"It is on the Register for National Historic Places," said Rogers. He went on to say, "We're preserving the building itself and all its historic characteristics will be there."

Developers partnered with GBX – an equity group in Cleveland that invests in historic preservation - have budgeted for the property to cost $2 million in renovations. The owners spending another $2 million on the purchase of the home.

"I think it will be a great improvement for that area, especially with the law school across the road," said Rogers.

Rogers describes the amount of work as extensive, "The electrical, plumbing and mechanical needs to be re-done, we’re going to need to put finishes in for the apartments and the restaurant space downstairs.”

Jimmy Herlong, owner of the Midas next door says, he's excited about the foot traffic his future neighbors could bring. "Probably the most recognized the corner, in this corridor, the Gervais corridor."

"Bring some life to a corner that's not been used at all," he said.