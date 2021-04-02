Dunkin' to open new, innovative store on Garners Ferry Road

The new store will be located at 7338 Garners Ferry Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dunkin' is opening a new and innovative store on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, Feb. 11, according to the company.

The new store, which will be located at 7338 Garners Ferry Road, will feature 'the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies,' according to the release.

According to Dunkin' these new elements include a modern design, a new tap system for drinks, a mobile app, and a more energy efficient store.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this grand opening even more special than usual. Not only will the first fifty drive-thru guests get free coffee for a year, but we will host a lucky couple as they renew their wedding vows,” said franchisee, Peter Marrinan. “I am honored that our new Dunkin’ on Garners Ferry Road gets to spread some extra love with our grand opening this Valentine’s season.”

The store is giving away free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests who drive thru at 5 a.m. on opening day. For more details or to enter, click here.

