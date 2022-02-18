Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant at Lake Wateree recovering after fire

No plans are set in stone yet for the re-opening date, but the owner said she will be rebuilding.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The Dutchman Creek Marina and Restaurant at Lake Wateree is slowly but surely making a comeback after a fire burned it down back in December of 2021.

The owner, Nora Martin, said the fire destroyed four buildings and it took a little over two and a half weeks to remove the debris. The outside dining area survived the fire.

"It was just a big shock that something like that would happen," Dutchman marina performer Russell Roberts said.

But things are looking up. Friday, the boat ramp reopened so people can start getting their boats back on the water.

Dutchman's Boat Ramp will be reopening soon! (maybe this weekend!) Gotta ensure all debris is gone first. It's $5 to launch & park. Honor system!!! Use the night deposit box. Time to get Creekin' folks! Posted by Nora Martin on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

"I know she's got a long process ahead of her to get it rebuilt, but I know her well enough to know that she will prevail and she'll get it built back, hopefully sooner than later," Roberts said.

Locals say this place is such a staple for Lake Wateree and they are happy to see it coming back. "Almost like visiting family when you go there," Roberts said.

"There's really not a lot or has not been a lot like that in the area, so everybody's really looking forward to it getting back on its feet again and getting the restaurant back open and getting the bands and things coming back out again," said Dutchman Marina website coordinator Danielle Bailey.

Owner Nora Martin is asking for feedback from locals on how to make the Dutchman even better this time around.

Some have suggested building the docks further out, updating the gas pumps and creating a big dance area.

The Dutchman is located at 5546 River Road in Winnsboro, SC 29180.