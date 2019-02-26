BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Emergency crews are searching for a 19-year old along the coast after the boat she was on crashed yesterday morning.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered says Mallory Beach, of Hampton, was on a boat with five others when it crashed into a bridge near Archers Creek in Beaufort county.

Officials say rescue boats continued to search late Sunday afternoon until dark.

Five others were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The Center says her family is asking for prayers as the search continues.

Officials say Beach is the youngest of three sisters and works at the It’s Retail Therapy boutique in Beaufort. She was previously a student at University of South Carolina.

Beaufort and Town Of Port Royal Fire Department are the lead agency on the search. Beaufort County Search and Rescue are also assisting.

SCDNR is the lead investigating agency in the crash.