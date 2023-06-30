Employees at Lexington's Alodia's quit over delayed paychecks

Some of its employees are claiming they haven’t been paid in weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington restaurant is closed; some employees claim they haven't been paid in weeks.

Alodia's Cucina Italiana on Main Street in Lexington temporarily closed Wednesday after the employees left. Zoe Spires was a waitress there for a year and a half.

"We all make really good money, especially on the weekends that were our busiest, we would go on an hour and a half, two-hour waits," said Spires.

According to Spires, employees at the restaurant haven't been paid since June 20 after their paychecks bounced. Spires said bank tellers told her there were insufficient funds in the business account.

"The manager took money out of her personal account and paid us with cash and we had to give her our bounced checks back," said Spires.

Spires said it's not the first time she's had issues getting paid.

"This has been an issue once or twice in the past, but it got resolved ASAP," she said. "So, there was no reason to leave.

South Carolina's Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation said they received three employee complaints and passed them to the U.S. Department of Labor, which enforces the Fair Labor Standards Act, including wage and tipped employees.

Former manager Lauren Brunsun is worried about how she will pay her bills.

"We're at the end of the month. People have rent due, people have car payments due like I said life doesn't stop for anyone, under any circumstance," said Brunson.

According to the Town of Lexington, Alodia's business license expired on April 30 and hasn't been renewed.

Records show Adam Huneau owns the business. News19 called and emailed him regarding what was happening at the restaurant, but he hasn't responded.

Someone with his name responded to a now-viral Facebook post that Spires made on June 27 about the situation.

He wrote:

"There has been a cash flow issue for sure. We are actively pursuing measures to correct it and it will be rectified. We will reopen and continue to serve the great community here."

Brunsun and Spires said they are looking for new jobs and are grateful for the community's support.